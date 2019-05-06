Gordon B. Bonfield, Jr.

1926-2019

Gordon Bradley Bonfield Jr., of Miami, Florida passed away peacefully at his home on April 28, 2019.

Gordon was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan on May 23, 1926 the son of Gordon and Helen (Gutekunst) Bonfield. He enlisted in the U. S. Army to serve in World War II and was honorably discharged as a sergeant at the conclusion of the war. Soon after his discharge, he attended Colgate University and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in 1950.

Following his graduation from Colgate, Gordon started his business career with the American Boxboard Company as a sales representative. He progressed through various leadership positions in the packaging industry and ultimately became the Chairman and CEO of Packaging Corporation of America, a Tenneco company. In 1982, he became the Sr. Vice President and Group Executive of Tenneco, Inc. and retired from Tenneco in 1991.

During his career, he served as the Chairman of the Fibre Box Association, as a Senior Fellow of the American Leadership Forum, as Chairman of the Houston Job Training Partnership Council, as President and board member of the Texas Institute for Arts in Education, as a board member for the Texas State Advisory Council of the Job Training Partnership Act and as a board member of the Crooked Tree Arts Center of Petoskey.

Gordon and Ermy traveled the world following his retirement and he completely enjoyed the time that they spent together exploring new places and cultures. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed hunting with his Dad and brother during the Michigan deer season.

Gordon is survived by his wife of 26 years, Ermy: his children Gordon (Pam) and Kenneth (Melanie); grandchildren Christopher (MaryJane), Michael (Dani), Ella, Kate and Alex Bonfield, and Sloan (Toby) Baker and eight great grandchildren.

Private family services were held in Miami, Florida on May 4, 2019. In honor of Gordon Bonfield, memorial contributions may be made to the Crooked Tree Arts Center, 461 East Mitchel St., Petoskey, Michigan 49770.