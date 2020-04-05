|
|
Gordon L. Bisel
1931-2020
May 1, 1931 –
March 27, 2020
Our beloved, wonderful and loving father, husband, grandfather, brother, partner and friend, Gordon Lee Bisel, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020, in Richmond, Texas, at the age of 88. He was the cherished patriarch of our family, guiding us, protecting us, teaching us, loving us and supporting us. He was always there for all of us. He was our role model, our hero. The pride and love he had for his children, Becki and Chris, was immeasurable. He was a man of his word, and was exceedingly responsible, honest, and reliable. He was a devoted friend to many. He will be sorely missed and remembered forever.
Gordon attended Elkhart High School in Elkhart, Indiana. He graduated from Indiana University, and was an active member of Alpha Tau Omega fraternity. He served in the United States Air Force as 1st Lieutenant. He began his career in the hearing aid business in 1955 with his father, Devon M. Bisel, in Beaumont, Texas, working in Southeast Texas and Southwest Louisiana. He moved to Houston and continued his father's legacy, operating Beltone Hearing Aid Service. In 1989, his son, Chris, joined him, becoming his partner and 3rd generation Board Certified Hearing Instrument Specialist. In 2000, Gordon and Chris joined the Audibel network and became Bisel Hearing Aid Center. He later retired, leaving Chris to carry on the family business.
Gordon worked with N.A.S.A. to supply all the custom radio communication earmolds for all space programs from Gemini 5 through the first space shuttle mission, including all of the Apollo crews.
Gordon was an enthusiastic Corvette owner. He was proud to have owned each generation. He was currently driving his 19th Corvette. He formed many meaningful friendships in the Corvette Owners Club of Houston, as well as in the San Jacinto Corvette Club, of which he was a founding member. He participated regularly in their shows, club activities and charity events.
His wife of over 50 years, Ladelle Bisel, preceded him in death. He is survived by his loving partner, Betty Tashnek; brother Gary Bisel; daughter, Becki Brickwedde and husband Axel; son, Chris Bisel and wife Jamie; and grandchildren, Reagan and Devon Bisel.
A Memorial Service and celebration of Gordon's life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made, in Gordon Bisel's honor, to the Starkey Hearing Foundation, who gives the gift of hearing to people in need in the U.S. and around the world.
Starkey Hearing Foundation, 6801 Washington Ave. South, Suite 200, Minneapolis, Minnesota, 55439. Tel: 866-354-3254.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 5, 2020