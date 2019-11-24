|
|
Gordon Elliott Davenport, Jr.
1951-2019
Gordon Elliott Davenport, Jr., of Friendswood, Texas, was born June 8, 1951, in Texas City, Texas to loving and excited new parents, Gordon Elliott and Jean Ellis Davenport. Gordon was kind, compassionate, honorable, and generous beyond measure. His unexpected passing on August 25, 2019 has left an unfillable void in all of our lives.
Gordon was the oldest of four children. His sisters and brother (Andrea, Lucinda, William Fielding) adored their big brother who made everything fun. He constructed magnificent flying kites, built treehouses, taught them to ride bikes, and rescued them from any nightmares. Later, he cheerfully drove them on countless errands and was a glorious source of help on homework assignments. His patience, love, and kindness were infinite and freely-given, extending to the care and companionship he provided during Gordon Sr.'s final years of life.
Throughout his life, Gordon demonstrated a curiosity and thirst for knowledge. He was a voracious reader on every topic imaginable. In high school, his academic success resulted in selection as delegate to Texas Boys State and National Youth Council. Gordon was also an outstanding athlete and loved competitive sports of all types, particularly baseball and basketball. At Alvin High School, he was recognized as Most Outstanding Athlete, regularly earning All-District basketball honors. As an adult, Gordon skied, ran marathons, was a certified SCUBA diver, was an avid golfer, and enjoyed swimming and playing tennis.
Following high school graduation in 1969, Gordon attended Rice University on a scholastic scholarship, graduating in 1973. He earned his J.D. with honors from Baylor Law School in 1976. He was editor of the Baylor Law Review, president of his graduating class, and a repeated Dean's List honoree. Gordon began his career at the Galveston law firm of McLeod, Alexander, Powell, and Apffel. He later returned to Alvin to practice at Brown, Todd, Haygood (subsequently Brown, Todd, Haygood, and Davenport.) A tireless supporter of his hometown community, Gordon remained in Alvin to establish his own law practice, Davenport Law Firm, in 1992. An exceptional trial lawyer, Gordon received many accolades during his professional career, including selection as a Fellow of the Texas Bar Foundation and the American Board of Trial Advocates. In addition to formal honors, Gordon also held the respect of his colleagues throughout his career.
His children, Gordon III and Alexandrea, were his pride and joy, and gave him great happiness throughout his life. A devoted and proud dad, Gordon was firm, disciplined, and set high expectations, but also showed tenderness, compassion, and selflessness. Gordon taught his children that life's endeavors should be guided by a commitment to kindness, excellence, and a consideration for others. He was an engaged and attentive father: shooting hoops together in the driveway, tossing a ball around while discussing classes or books, attending Boy Scout trips, or traveling on long drives for tournaments and competitions. He could also let his carefree spirit shine through, singing along to the car radio, wind in his hair, his warm smile and Wayfarer Ray Bans on full display. Throughout their lives, Gordon offered his children guidance without judgment, allowing their relationships with him and one another to evolve and strengthen over time.
Gordon's life was marked by generosity. He made wherever he called home a place of fun and refuge for family and friends. Gordon loved his family and never missed an opportunity to share a laugh and spend time with his niece and nephew, Rachael and Jason, or his grandson, Lyle, (who called Gordon "Opie," short for the Autobot hero Optimus Prime). Beyond official lines of kinship, Gordon served as a role model, providing encouragement or counsel, to many throughout his life. We are eternally grateful to him for enriching our lives and the lives of others so deeply.
Gordon could connect with people of all backgrounds, from politics to career paths, and his wit and compassion made every conversation memorable. A member of the First Presbyterian Church of Alvin, Gordon was an active leader in his community, including planning his 50th high school class reunion in the months preceding his passing. In acts big and small, Gordon rarely brought attention to his own good deeds. He was the first to text "happy birthday" to family and friends and often sent them news clippings relevant to a recent discussion -- small acts that demonstrated his genuine interest in other people's lives.
Gordon thrived in his retirement. He was always looking forward to the next concert or overseas adventure. At his home, there was constantly music playing, and he was often found in his backyard garden, sitting contentedly with a cup of fresh coffee. With longtime friends, and newly found kindred spirits, Gordon travelled to play golf on storied courses, attended NCAA basketball tournaments, and kept up a cut-throat weekly shuffleboard engagement. Golf held a special place in his weekly calendar – while a low score or long drive brought a thrill, the relationships and community he built out on the course were the core of his love for the sport. He was fortunate to enjoy an extraordinary and diverse group of cherished friends. We are grateful to each of them for all the good times they shared with Gordon.
Gordon's family is also forever grateful to Susan - the love of his life, his confidante, and his true companion. They "lived in the now" and enjoyed trips to places such as Spain, Roatán, Martha's Vineyard, and Napa Valley. At the same time, they often enjoyed the simplicity of a quiet Friday night spent reading books or Saturday bonsai tree-trimming class. Both devoted parents, they enjoyed celebrating each other's families at shared gatherings and celebrations.
Gordon was a man whose warm smile and humble confidence made those around him feel safe and uniquely cared for. His example will forever serve as the standard of integrity, honesty, loyalty, selflessness, hard work, compassion and love. He was, and forever will be, a remarkable man.
Left to honor his memories are his partner, Susan Repschleger; children, Gordon E. Davenport III (Jackie Benson) and Alexandrea W. Davenport (Meredith Bagley); sisters, Andrea Davenport (Jim Marburger), Lucinda D. Davenport (Fred Greene); brother, William F. Davenport (Cathy Crane); niece, Rachael M. Davenport Greene; nephew, Jason T. Davenport Greene; grandchildren, Lyle F. Davenport and Ellis A. Davenport (b. Oct 28, 2019); and many other relatives and lifelong friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gordon and Jean Davenport.
Rev. Joshua Hale officiated at the funeral memorial service held September 6, 2019 at the Friendswood United Methodist Church, with eulogies from his children and longtime friends Dirk Mosis and Peter Koumbis. Following a family graveside service at Forest Park East Cemetery in League City, family and friends gathered at Gordon's beloved lunch spot, Joe's Barbecue. Arrangements were handled by Greg Jeter of Jeter Memorial Funeral Home of Friendswood, Texas. In memoriam gifts may be sent to The Gordon E. Davenport, Jr., Memorial Fund, c/o Friends of the Friendswood Library, 416 S. Friendswood Dr., Friendswood, TX 77546.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 24, 2019