Gordon Edwards, Sr.1959-2020Gordon Edwards, Sr. passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020 in Sugar Land, Texas. He was born on September 12, 1959 to George and Dorothy Edwards. He is survived by his sons, Gordon II, Michael Anthony, daughter, Maya Terese, a grandson, Gordon Edwards III, brothers, George, Jr. (DeBra), Joseph (Barbara) and sisters Dorothy (Dennis) Cox and Theresa (Robert) Jackson.Gordon was born in New Orleans, Louisiana and raised in Gloster, Mississippi. He gave his life to Christ at an early age served as superintendent of Sunday School at Gloster First Baptist Church.Gordon was a quiet child always reading and thinking by himself. Gordon, always lean and mean, played linebacker for the Hornets. A fond memory of Gordon and his sisters, was all the times they placed football together. He graduated from Amite County Training School in 1977 as Salutatorian of his class. Gordon graduated from the University of Southern Mississippi in 1981 with a B.S. in Computer Science. He used his talent for computer networking at several companies.After fighting for several years, Gordon concluded his extraordinary battle with cancer on October 18, 2020. Gordon's doctor proclaimed that he outlived all expectations.Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at McCoy & Harrison Funeral Home Chapel, 4918 Martin Luther King Boulevard, Houston, Texas followed by a Homegoing service at 11:00 a.m.Interment will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Woodlawn Cemetery in Gloster, Mississippi.