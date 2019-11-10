|
Grace Darlington Belcher
1929-2019
Grace Darlington Belcher 89, of Houston, Texas passed away peacefully October 31, 2019.
Visitation will be held at Forest Park Westheimer Funeral Home on Monday, November 11, 2019 from 5:00pm-8:00pm. Funeral Services for Mrs. Belcher will held on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Forest Park Westheimer Funeral Home Chapel at 10:00am. Interment will follow at Brookside Memorial Park in lieu of flowers, family requests donations to Star of Hope Mission, sohmission.org.
Please visit Forestparkwestheimer.com for full obituary.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 10, 2019