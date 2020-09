Grace was an amazing, awesome person and friend. I will miss my travel roomie, going to professional conventions, seasonal gatherings at her home and discussions of Grandkids. I've known her since our college days. I will miss all the stories of her plans for her students at Horn and plans for me to come teach floor hockey for the 20-21 school year. My condolences to the family and know she will always be remembered by my family. Miss you Grace!



Beverly

Friend