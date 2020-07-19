Grace Wicker

Williams

1953-2020

Grace Wicker Williams, formerly Grace Marie Wicker, of Houston passed away on June 15, 2020 after a prolonged struggle with lung cancer. Grace was born in Houston the daughter of Jack King Wicker and Esther Ruth Duren and was a life-long Houstonian. Educated locally, she graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in 1971 and Houston Baptist University in 1975. In 1987, Grace took an entry level job with Houston's Texas Eastern Corp. and parlayed that into a rewarding 30+ year career with Texas Eastern and its successors.

Grace is survived by her husband of nearly 36 years, Kit Williams of West Chester, PA and her siblings, Jeremy Wicker of Kerrville, Texas and Annette Duggan of Houston as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

There will be no Memorial Service. Well wishers are asked to have a good thought for Grace.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store