Grace Williams
1953 - 2020
Grace Wicker
Williams
1953-2020
Grace Wicker Williams, formerly Grace Marie Wicker, of Houston passed away on June 15, 2020 after a prolonged struggle with lung cancer. Grace was born in Houston the daughter of Jack King Wicker and Esther Ruth Duren and was a life-long Houstonian. Educated locally, she graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in 1971 and Houston Baptist University in 1975. In 1987, Grace took an entry level job with Houston's Texas Eastern Corp. and parlayed that into a rewarding 30+ year career with Texas Eastern and its successors.
Grace is survived by her husband of nearly 36 years, Kit Williams of West Chester, PA and her siblings, Jeremy Wicker of Kerrville, Texas and Annette Duggan of Houston as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
There will be no Memorial Service. Well wishers are asked to have a good thought for Grace.

Published in Houston Chronicle on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
July 18, 2020
Aunt Grace, you will be missed. We all love you so much. I will never forget you or your kindness.
Sabrina Wicker
Family
