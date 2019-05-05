|
Grace Picton Wise
1922-2019
Grace Picton Wise passed away peacefully on April 30, at her home in Houston, Texas. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry H. Wise, Jr., her parents, David Means Picton, Jr. and Martha Nance Picton, and by her five sisters. A memorial service is planned for Wednesday, May 22 at 11:00 am, St. John the Divine Episcopal Church, 2450 River Oaks Blvd. A more complete obituary will follow in next Sunday's Houston Chronicle.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 5, 2019