Gracy Marie Hall
1954-2020
Gracy Marie Hall was born on Halloween at St. Joseph Hospital in Houston, TX. She attended Lee High School and Southwest Texas State University. She went on to graduate from the University of Texas School of Nursing as a Registered Nurse. She worked as a surgical nurse for several years at St. Luke's hospital in the Houston Medical Center often on the famous heart surgeon Denton Cooley's team. Gracy retired from nursing after the birth of her second child to be a full-time Mom. It was a role in which she truly excelled. She was just one of those amazing Moms that had a wonderful intuition about how and when her children needed her for something special. This continued into their adult years. Her passing has left a major void in their lives.
While attending college in San Marcos, TX Gracy was introduced to her future husband, Mike. Her dorm mate Patti, who was also Mike's sister, introduced them. The attraction was immediate. Here was this stunningly beautiful girl who was also fun, outgoing, friendly, and kind to everyone she met. There was nothing not to like and the meeting ultimately resulted in a marriage that lasted for over 41 years until Gracy's death.
Gracy was a very wise, adventurous, creative and giving person who was always thoughtful of others. She was humble and honest. She also didn't have a pretentious bone in her body and always hated to be the center of attention. Gracy was especially compassionate with children and animals of all sorts. She had many deep friendships because she also knew how to be a friend. Gracy was nobody's fool and could be tough when the situation demanded it.
Gracy had many interests. She was an excellent skier and skied over the years at many locations in Colorado and Utah. Her favorite however was Crested Butte where the family had a home. Gracy was an A-level tennis player and played in women's leagues for many years. She was also a certified scuba diver who did great dives with Mike in Bermuda, the Caymans and the Virgin Islands. Lake Travis in Austin was another special place for the Hall family. Gracy spent countless days boating, waterskiing and watching beautiful sunsets with family and friends there.
Gracy had a special passion for foreign travel. She was fortunate to visit every continent except Antarctica. Trips with family and friends included Mexico, Argentina, Chile, several European countries, India, Ireland, Scotland, England, Russia, Sweden, Finland and Norway. Also included were Thailand, Myanmar, Vietnam, Cambodia, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Japan. Several photo safaris to Africa were highlights. As was a trip just one year ago with four couples, all dear friends, to Israel and Jordan. Walking where her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ left footprints was a dream realized. She was also grateful to visit the homeland of her parents in Palestine and experience the culture of her ancestors firsthand.
Gracy was a talented artist. One of her creative outlets was as a very successful antique dealer. She loved setting up at Marburger Farms near Round Top for the semi-annual shows and did so for many years. Design by Grace was well known in the antique and custom furniture business. Several of Houston's top interior decorators were her customers.
Gracy was beautiful. Her inner beauty shone especially bright and only increased as the years went by. In the end Gracy fought a long, tenacious, brave, and very often painful battle against cancer. She never complained. She wanted to be present for as long as possible for her family. Leaving her grandchildren so soon may have been her biggest regret. She so wanted to help her daughter Ariel with her new baby, Rose Marie. Gracy lives on through her husband Mike, her adult children Michael Hall and Ariel Hall Levy, her son-in-law Andrew Levy, her grandchildren Michael Jude Hall (5), River Hall Levy (2.5) and Rose Marie Levy (3 mo.), as well as her mother Rose Marcos, her brother Jesse Marcos, and her three sisters Gisele Price, Vivian Butera, and Yvette Heinrichs. Gracy was preceded in death by her father Victor Marcos.
While we all celebrate with Gracy because she is now happy, whole and free of cancer, our sadness and grief from not having her in our lives any longer remains for a time heavy and pervasive. We trust that with the passing of time, God will eventually grant us peace and leave us all with just the wonderful memories of this exceptional wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend.
We would like to thank our family and friends for all the kindness shown to us during Gracy's illness. The prayers and food deliveries were constant and especially appreciated. There will be a celebration of Gracy's life on October 1st at 10:30am at Chapelwood United Methodist Church. It will be conducted by former and now retired senior Pastor, Dr. Jim Jackson. Due to coronavirus concerns, attendance will be limited to family. All others who care to attend may do so by viewing a livestream on www.gracyhall.com
during the appointed time. The website will remain active for a time afterward for those who wish to view it at a different time. There will also be a section where comments about Gracy or her family can be left. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Gracy's name to The Brookwood Community in Brookshire, TX or Love.Craft Athens.