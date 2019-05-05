Grady Lynn Carter

1946-2019

Grady Lynn Carter was born on September 6, 1946 and lost his battle with cancer on April 29, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Hugh and Mary Dell (Sandlin) Carter; two sons Blake Mitchell and Neal Ross Carter; and brother-n-law Ira Thompson Jr.

He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Gloria Ridgway Carter; his daughters and son-n-laws Angela Rosemary Amrine and Donnie Gregory, daughter and son-n-law Alicia Jane Pyron and Greg Pyron; seven grandchildren Josh Carter, Corie Carter, Cameron Gregory, Raegan Harris, Rachel Harris, Ryan Harris, and Reese Pyron; three great grandchildren, Andie and Aurora Breton, Lily Carter; sister Brenda Carter Thompson; mother-n-law Delphia Ridgway; stepmother Bea Carter; brother-n-laws and wives Ben and Debbie Ridgway, Gary and Monica Ridgway, Bill and Karen Ridgway and John and Denise Ridgway; step sister and husband Dian and Billy Jones; and numerous nieces and nephews.

There will be a Celebration of Life on May 11, 2019 at 10 am at The Second Baptist Church Baytown, Texas. Family and friends are invited to share their personal stories of Grady on the Navarre Funeral Home website. If you knew him and loved him, you will have a story to share,

The family has requested that in lieu of usual remembrances to please consider a donation to: St. Judes Children's Research, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, Memorial ID #11626895 Or Second Baptist Church, 6227 N. Main St., Baytown, TX 77521. Published in Houston Chronicle on May 5, 2019