Grady B. Gibbs
1953-2020
Grady B. Gibbs, expired (Sunday) May 10, 2020. A walk-through viewing will be held from 12-1p.m on (Friday) May 15, 2020. Funeral Service (Saturday) May 16, 2020 at 11:00a.m. by INVITATION ONLY. Both services will take place in the chapel of Troy B. Smith Professional Services. Pastor Gary Gibbs, officiating. Interment, Houston Memorial Gardens.
1953-2020
Grady B. Gibbs, expired (Sunday) May 10, 2020. A walk-through viewing will be held from 12-1p.m on (Friday) May 15, 2020. Funeral Service (Saturday) May 16, 2020 at 11:00a.m. by INVITATION ONLY. Both services will take place in the chapel of Troy B. Smith Professional Services. Pastor Gary Gibbs, officiating. Interment, Houston Memorial Gardens.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 15, 2020.