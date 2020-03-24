|
|
Graham Jackson, Jr.
1946-2020
Graham Jackson, Jr., 73, passed in Palestine, Texas on Friday, the 20th of March 2020, following a difficult bout with cancer.
Graham was born to Bernice and Graham Jackson, Sr. in Houston, on the 12th of November 1946.
Graham enjoyed a full-life, surrounded by loving friends and family. He grew up in Houston, earned his Journeymen Plumbing Certification from Local 68. After several years working as a Plumber, Graham became a Plumbing Inspector for the City of Houston and obtained his Master Plumbing License. During his time as a Plumbing Inspector, Graham enjoyed working with minority plumbing contractors and minority team members and wanted to thank Impact Plumbing.
Graham was also a professional engine builder and was well known in Houston and Texas racing circles as a top-notch engine builder. Graham's engines powered countless circle track racers to victory lane at both the state and national level.
Graham retired from the City of Houston after twenty-nine years of service and relocated to Elkhart, Texas.
Graham's remarkable life and career will be memorialized in a more complete obituary and celebration of life to be scheduled when restrictions on gatherings are lifted. Until then, please keep Graham, his family, and friends in your thoughts and prayers. In the interim, you are encouraged to visit his online memorial tribute at www.walkerandwalkerfh.com where memories and words of comfort and condolence may be shared electronically with his family.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 24, 2020