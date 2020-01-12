|
Grant Fuller
1922-2020
Grant Alexander Fuller passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, January 9, 2020. He was 97 years old. Grant was born in Fort Sumner, New Mexico on October 31, 1922.
Grant was preceded in death by his parents; Freda Zweifel Fuller and Grant A. Fuller, Sr., brothers and their wives; Sidney and Jennie Fuller and Varian J. and Mary Ann Fuller.
Grant is survived by his beloved wife of 69 years; Mary Grace Cannon Fuller, three sons and their wives; Scott and Pamela Fuller, Todd and Mary Fuller and Thad and Eleni Fuller, all of Houston, daughter and her husband; Martha and Buzzy Landry of Gonzales, LA
Grandchildren; Allison and Roy Melnar, Lauren Fuller and Gabriella Fuller, of Houston, Katelyn Fuller of Rancho Palos Verdes, CA, Grant and Tiffany Landry of Tulsa, OK and Molly Landry of New Orleans, LA
Great Grandsons; Parker and Hunter Melnar of Houston. Nephews and their wives; Lee and Pat Fuller of Springfield, VA and Bob and Laura Fuller of Boston, Massachusetts. Nieces; Ann Fuller and Laura Fuller of Murphy, TX
Grant graduated from The University of Texas at Austin, B.B.A. with highest honors in 1947. His honors include; Beta Gamma Sigma and Beta Alpha Psi. Grant was a member of the UT Freshman basketball team.
Grant joined the United States Army Air Force from 1943-1945. He was a 1st Lieutenant and co-pilot on a B-17 bomber, also known as The Flying Fortress. He flew 30 missions over Germany as part of the 418th squadron, 8th Air Force. He was a recipient of the Air Medal EAME ribbon and two Bronze Stars. Grant was a member of the 100th Bomb Group also known as "The Bloody Hundredth."
Grant joined Price Waterhouse & Co. (now PwC) in February of 1948, exchanged to the London office in 1954. He was admitted to the partnership in July of 1962 and retired in June of 1982. Grant was a member of AICPA; Texas Society of CPAs - Chairman (2 years), State Society Committee on Accounting and Auditing, and a member of State Ethics Committee.
Grant was the Director, Houston Harris County Chapter of the American Red Cross, Treasurer of The United Way and member of The Accounting Faculty Council at The University of Texas.
He was a Charter Member of Champions Golf Club, member of The Petroleum Club of Houston and a member of St. Cecilia Catholic Church.
Grant was the Executive Vice-President of the 100th Bomb Group Foundation for many years as well as the Membership Chairman. The 100th Bomb Group website was made possible by generous contributions of two veterans, one being Grant Fuller.
Funeral plans for Grant Fuller are as follows:
Wednesday, January 15, 2020 from 5 pm - 7 pm at Earthman Hunters Creek, 8303 Katy Freeway; Funeral Mass, Thursday, January 16 at 1:00 pm at St. Cecilia Catholic Church,11720 Joan of Arc Drive with burial immediately following at Woodlawn Cemetery, 1101 Antoine Drive.
The family wishes to express their heartfelt appreciation for the wonderful care provided by Texas Home Care Partners; Tammy Mills, Teresa Holbrook, Mary Harris, Ben Garcia, Edwin Mendoza, Tammy Conway and Felix Petrar.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to:
100th Bomb Group Foundation
P.O. Box 942
New London, NH 03257
or www.100thbg.com
St. Cecilia Catholic Church
11720 Joan of Arc Drive
Houston, TX 77024-2602
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 12, 2020