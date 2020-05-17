Gray Calvert
Wakefield
1920-2020
Gray Calvert Wakefield was born in Charleston, Arkansas, on the 12th of September 1920, and passed away in Houston on Friday, the 15th of May 2020. He was 99 years of age.
Arrangements and a more detailed and specific obituary are pending. Both will be published at a later date.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 17, 2020.