|
|
Greg Anthony Danna
1956-2019
Greg Anthony Danna, age 63, passed away peacefully in the early morning of November 14, 2019, ending his near 18-month battle with a non-smoking form of lung cancer.
Greg is survived by his loving wife and the angel by his side, Phyllis (Sciacco) Danna. Their beautiful marriage of 36 years is an example to all of us and a testimony of love and kindness. Greg is also survived by his brother Louis V Danna, II and his wife Jana Mullins; his sister Deborah (Danna) Noser and her husband Bobby; his brother Michael Joe Danna and his wife Nancy; his sister-in-law Catherine (Reina) Danna, his brother Thomas V. Danna, and his brother John V Danna.
Greg is survived by his nieces, Jennifer (Danna) Odom and her husband Pat; Andrea (Noser) Scriber and her husband Stephen; Jeanna Fort, Melanie Danna, and Kristin Danna Heath; his nephews Jason Fort and his wife Nikki, Derryck Noser, Bryan Danna and his wife Becky, Christopher Danna, and John Walker. Through his nieces and nephews Greg was blessed with 16 great nieces and nephews.
Greg is preceded in death by his father, Vincent L Danna (1977), his mother Anna Virginia (Paratore) Danna (2000), his sister-in-law Marianne (Peraino) Danna (1993), his sister Diane (Danna) Fort (2004), and his brother Vincent L Danna, Jr. (Shug) (2007).
Greg graduated from St. Thomas High School in 1974, following the steps of his older brothers, Louis (67) and Michael Joe (71). After two years of college Greg joined the family business in the Heights, Danna Motor Company, started by his grandfather in 1929. Greg took over management of the body shop portion of the business in 1977 when his father died unexpectedly. The remainder of Greg's career in the collision repair business took the path of managing body shops, serving as special claims representative for Farmers' Insurance Co. and finally as an estimator / customer service agent for River Oaks Paint and Body Shop on Kirby, his favorite job since the days at Danna Motor's.
The Services listed below will be held at Earthman Resthaven Funeral Home and Cemetery. 13102 N Freeway, Houston Texas 77060.
Wednesday November 20, 2019: Visitation - 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm in the Chapel and will include a family led Rosary at 7:00 pm;
Thursday November 21 , 2019: Funeral services - 10:00 am with graveside services to follow on the grounds at Earthman Resthaven Cemetery. There will not be a reception following the graveside service.
Serving as pallbearers will be Jason Fort, Derryck Noser, Bryan Danna, Christopher Danna, Pat Odom and Stephen Scriber.
Honorary pallbearers are: Eddie Overman, James Schutz, and Bobby Noser.
Greg's passion and love for life included spending quality time with his loving wife and best friend Phyllis, his brothers, sisters and friends. His favorite activities included, dancing in the arms of his loving wife, Phyllis, fishing, golf, gardening, fitness activities at the YMCA, Music, and community volunteering.
He will be greatly missed for his tenderness, kindness and loving ways.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to a local SPCA, the Salvation Army, or the Star of Hope Mission.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 19, 2019