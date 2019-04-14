Services Klein Funeral Home - Klein 1400 West Main Klein , TX 77379 281-320-2674 For more information about Gregory Hall Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Christ, the Redeemer Catholic Community Service 7:00 PM Christ, the Redeemer Catholic Community Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Christ, the Redeemer Catholic Community Resources More Obituaries for Gregory Hall Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Gregory Hall

Gregory Eugene Hall entered into eternal rest on April 10th, 2019 after a valiant three-year battle with Pancreatic Cancer. He is preceded in death by his parents Colonel Harold and Clara Hall, as well as his infant daughter Caroline Elizabeth. He is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Angelica, his son Gregory Michael and wife Candice, his daughter Jacqueline and husband Rob, and his son Andrew and wife Robin. Greg was blessed with three grandchildren whom he cherished more than anything in the world; Caroline Marie Hall, Thomas Gregory Sosebee, and Anna Katherine Sosebee. He is also survived by his three brothers; Mike, Tom, and Tim Hall and their loving families.

Greg was born on September 21, 1960 in Satellite Beach, Florida outside of Patrick Air Force Base where his father was stationed. He spent his early childhood in Florida, and then Nebraska before moving to his home in Texas at age 9. Growing up in the Clear Lake area, Greg excelled at Football and Academics, eventually following his father and all three of his brothers in attending Texas A&M University in 1978.

At Texas A&M, Greg majored in Engineering Technology and joined the Corps of Cadets. He was a member of the National Championship Fish Drill Team, and was selected as First Sergeant and later Commanding Officer of Squadron 11. While working his way through college, he met his wife Angelica whom he later married in 1982.

Upon graduation, a family friend recruited Greg to run his start-up drilling supply company while away at law school. Under Greg's stewardship, Drillers Supply International thrived, allowing Greg to eventually buy-out his partner and retain sole ownership. The commercial success persisted throughout his life. The Company, now run by his son Gregory, currently employs 150 individuals with offices in Texas, Minnesota, Chile, Russia and the U.A.E.

When disaster struck, and the San Jose Mine in Copiapo, Chile suffered a cave-in trapping 33 miners a half-mile below the earth, Greg volunteered his drilling and engineering expertise to devise a rescue plan that could be executed quicker than the existing government-sponsored solution. While declared impossible by government drilling consultants, what came to be known as "Plan B" went on to successfully rescue all 33 miners using technology and equipment never before used in this application.

Shortly after the Chilean Mine Rescue, following six years of Seminary and discernment, Greg was ordained a permanent Deacon in the Roman Catholic Church for the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston, beginning his ministry at his home parish of Christ the Redeemer. Greg would go on to receive his Masters Degree in Theology from the University of St. Thomas at St. Mary's Seminary where he would later serve as an adjunct Professor teaching Spanish-language theology. Throughout his diaconate ministry, he was able to bring light to many in the community, with a focus on hospital and prison ministry.

Among the multitude of accolades and accomplishments in life, Greg excelled most in his role as Husband, Father and Grandfather. He was a monumental figure in the lives of his family and friends, and though his passing leaves a tremendous hole in the lives of his loved ones, his love and legacy will inhabit their hearts forever.

A visitation with the family is scheduled from 5-8pm, Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Christ, the Redeemer Catholic Community with a vigil service at 7pm. The Rite of Christian Burial will be recited at 11am on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 also at Christ, the Redeemer. A private interment will follow the Mass.

A reception will follow the Mass also at Christ, the Redeemer. The family will return to the church following the private burial to join everyone for a time of celebration and remembrance.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Deacon Greg Hall Memorial Scholarship Fund at Christ the Redeemer Catholic School. Published in Houston Chronicle from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2019