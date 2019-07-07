Gregory James Rosa

1987-2019

Gregory James Rosa, 32, of Houston, Texas, died on Saturday, June 15, 2019 near Beaumont, Texas. He was the owner of GRX Commercial Laundry and Macario Garcia Washateria in Houston, Texas.

Greg was born on January 7, 1987 in Amarillo, Texas, to Duane and Lynn Rosa. He was a graduate of Amarillo High School and an Eagle Scout. He attended Sam Houston State University, where he completed a B.S. in Criminal Justice in 2008. In 2009, Greg graduated with the 200th class of the HPD Academy, beginning five years of service to the Houston community. His work earned him a Chief's Commendation in 2012.

In 2015, Greg purchased a neighborhood laundromat, transforming it into a successful commercial business that serviced clients in major cities across south Texas. He took great pride in serving his customers and employees, as well as his ties with the local small business community. Greg volunteered with the Houston SPCA, where he rescued his favorite hiking and running partner, Cinnamon. He most enjoyed spending time with his girlfriend, Jessica, his friends and his family.

Greg is survived by his parents, Duane and Lynn Rosa of Estes Park, Colorado, his brother, Jeffrey Rosa, and sister-in-law Suzi Shapira, of Los Angeles, California, and his grandparents, A.C. and Betty Moore of Amarillo, Texas. He is also survived by his uncle and aunt Craig and Vicki Bryan of Amarillo, his cousin Erica Patterson and husband Ryan of Dallas, Texas, and a cousin Elissa Mitchell and husband Merritt, currently in Seoul, Korea. He leaves behind a beloved girlfriend, Jessica Mercado of Houston and her family of Katy, Texas, as well as many treasured friends.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from two until five o'clock with a celebration of Greg's life at three o'clock in the afternoon on Sunday, July 14 at Bradshaw-Carter Memorial and Funeral Services at 1734 W. Alabama St. in Houston, Texas. Memorials may be made to Red Collar Rescue of Houston or a . Greg's family and Jessica would like to express their sincere thanks to the mentors, coworkers, employees, customers and friends who have encouraged and supported Greg throughout his life, and whom he loved in return. Published in Houston Chronicle on July 7, 2019