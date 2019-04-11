Gregory S. Jimenez

Gregory S. Jimenez, 58, of Houston, Texas passed away on March 30, 2019. He was born June 21, 1960 in Hammond, Indiana to the late George Rude and Lois Martin. He was lovingly raised by his mother and adoptive father, Joseph Jimenez and stepfather Calvin Martin who survives with his wife, Bridgette, in Houston. Greg is preceded in death by his brother, Roger Jimenez and uncle, Donnie Hanley. Greg is survived by his sister, Jamie (Martin) Spruiell and husband, Michael of Concord, California; stepsister, Amy Martin Duarte and husband Rick of DeForest, Wisconsin. Greg spent his career with Calvin Martin & Company, PLLC, where he rose to the level of Partner. He was also an accomplished runner and ran the Houston Marathon many times. A Visitation will be held from 1:00 to 4:00 P.M. Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Heights Funeral Home in Houston, Texas. A Graveside Service will be held at 3:00 P.M. Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Bethel Memorial Cemetery in Mount Vernon, Illinois. Memorials, in Greg's loving memory, may be made to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation.