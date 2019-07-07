Greg Jones (or as many of his family called him, "Peck") passed away on July 4, 2019 surrounded by his loving family and closest friends. Greg was preceded in death by his son, Gib and father, Harry Jones. He leaves behind son Greg Jr. and wife Sabrina, and grandchildren Brent, Kurt and Victoria. He also leaves his mother, Marjorie Jones and brother Joe and wife Barbara Jones. In addition nephew, Joe Jr., wife Phyllis and great nieces Jade and Jaclyn; nephew Jeff, wife Debbie and great nephew Hunter; nephew Jimmy, wife Alice and great nieces and nephews Jake, Ben, Maggie and Camie Jones; and many close lifelong friends. Greg had a zest for life and for the outdoors. He enjoyed golfing with his buddies at River Terrace Golf Club, being at the ranch mowing and hunting with his brother, Joe, dancing with his friend Debbie, and attending his grandchildren and great nephews sports activities.

He was loved for his spunky personality and big heart and will be missed by many. Pallbearers will be his grandsons Brent and Kurt, nephews Joe, Jeff and Jimmy, and great nephews Hunter, Jake and Ben Jones. Honorary pallbearers will be close friends, Johnny Whitmer, Johnny Crenshaw, James Delmonego, Dois Sutton and Tom Grafeenried.

There will be a visitation on Wednesday, July 10 from 6:00-9:00pm at Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held Thursday, July 11 at 10:00am at Forest Park Lawndale. Graveside service to follow. Published in Houston Chronicle on July 7, 2019