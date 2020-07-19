1/1
Gregory Lee McLerran
1934 - 2020
Gregory Lee McLerran, formerly of McLean, VA and Alexandria, VA, passed away on Sunday, the 5th of July 2020, at Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston, TX, from COVID-19. He was 85.
Mr. McLerran, known as "Greg," was born on the 13th of August 1934, to Dorothy and Chester "Check" McLerran, in Brady, TX. He graduated from Eola High School, Texas A&M, and University of Texas.
Mr. McLerran served in the U.S. Army as a Tank Unit Commander in Germany and later joined the U.S. Department of State's Diplomatic Courier Service. Mr. McLerran married Bärbel "Barbara" Blum in her hometown of Kronberg near Frankfurt, Germany. He joined the U.S. Foreign Service and was posted in Libya, Madagascar, Curacao, Barbados, Algeria, Bulgaria, and Mauritania. After many years overseas, the family moved to the Washington, DC area, where Mr. McLerran worked at the State Department until retirement. In 2015, he moved to Houston.
Throughout his life, Mr. McLerran applied his gifts of diplomacy, kindness, and humility. He gave generously to causes such as Alzheimer's and cancer research, animal welfare, and his alma mater, Texas A&M.
Mr. McLerran is survived by his daughter Dominique (Geoffrey Feldesman) and grandsons Max and Griffin of Breckenridge, CO, and his son Tristan (Susan) of Houston. He is preceded in death by his wife and parents.
The family will gather for an inurnment at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia at a later date.
Please visit Mr. McLerran's online memorial tribute page at GeoHLewis.com where memories and words of comfort and condolence may be shared electronically with his family.



Published in Houston Chronicle on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Geo. H. Lewis & Sons Funeral Directors
1010 Bering Drive
Houston, TX 77057
7137893005
