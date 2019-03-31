Home

Gregory Scott Lyon
1970-2019
Gregory Scott Lyon was born on December 2, 1970 in Lexington, Kentucky and passed away on March 25, 2019 at the age of 48.
Scott moved to Spring, Texas in 1977. Following graduation from Klein High School in 1989, he attended Baylor University where he earned his BA in Economics in 1993. He completed an MBA in International Management from Thunderbird University in Phoenix, Arizona in 1996.
Scott loved the outdoors. He especially enjoyed fly fishing, biking and international travel. He also enjoyed volunteering with his dogs Cali and Cooper at Faithful Paws Houston and working with a local ministry helping to share God's word with the homeless.
Scott was preceded in death by his mother, Ann Earls Lyon, and sister, Linda Lyon Saenz. He is survived by his father, Herbert (Pete) Lyon; brother, David Lyon; sister-in-law, Kimberly Lyon; and nephew, Carter Lyon. He is also survived by his aunt, Loretta Reid; many cousins, friends and his awesome dog, Cooper.
A private family interment service will be held at Glenwood Cemetery in Houston, Texas. In lieu of flowers, his family requests you consider a donation to The Golden Retriever Rescue of Houston (GRRH), P.O. Box 19594, Houston, Texas 77224, www.grrh.org; Faithful Paws Houston, www.faithfulpawshouston.org, or Lord of the Streets Episcopal Church, 3401 Fannin Street, Houston, Texas 77004, www.lotshouston.org.
Condolences may be offered at www.millerfuneral.com.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 31, 2019
