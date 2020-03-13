|
Gregory Keith
Peacock
1961-2020
Gregory Keith Peacock passed away on Saturday, the 7th of March 2020. He was 58 years of age.
Born in Jacksonville, Florida, he was the son of Marvin and Fleeta Peacock. He graduated from Louisiana State University where he was a member of the Kappa Alpha fraternity. He also was a renowned business leader in the field of international management consulting for over 30 years, having started several companies. His entrepreneurial skills were legendary, based on a never give up attitude. Friendships were forged everywhere he went, in over 40 countries.
As an active hunter, fisherman and adventurer, he traveled the world for business, and also for pleasure with his family. He and his family were active in the church, and Greg found a closeness to God when out in nature. He was a big force in the local youth football leagues. His family was the center of his focus and energy, giving him a wealth of support and inspiration.
Greg's relationship with God guided his family and decisions. Greg was the only one that could do Emma Jane's hair without making her cry. He assured Kelli that after Emma passed that he felt God would bless them with another child, Gregory West. In fact, when West was born, Greg was so excited that he had a permanent hunting and fishing buddy. He mentioned once that he waited 42 years to get married because he had been waiting for the perfect wife, which he was so fortunate to find.
He loved spending time in places that inspired him: Jim Browning's Ranch, Lolli's Pond, anywhere on or in the saltwater, and snow skiing the mountains of Colorado. Those places released the storyteller in him, to the great delight of the lucky souls in attendance.
LSU sports had its biggest fan in Greg. In fact, after LSU won the National Football Championship many of his friends said his boasting was nearly insufferable. A proud peacock to be sure. Throwing the ball with West was a particular joy, especially wearing purple and gold.
Survived by his wife, Kelli and son West, and his mother Fleeta, he is preceded to The Lord by daughter, Emma Jane. He is also survived by his brothers, Everett, Steve and Doug; as well as his mother-in-law Leslie Prokop Teel, Gerald Teel, Lester and Katie Stiles, their children, Lester, Ford and Kendall who will all miss him "bigger than time."
A funeral service is to be conducted at half-past ten o'clock in the morning on Monday, the 16th of March, at Chapelwood United Methodist Church, 11140 Greenbay Street in Houston, where the Rev. Jim Jackson will officiate.
Following the service, all are invited to greet the family during a reception to be announced during the service.
Please visit Mr. Peacock's online memorial tribute where memories and words of comfort and condolence may be shared electronically with his family.
Published in Houston Chronicle from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020