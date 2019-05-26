Grover Lee Roy

Hillbolt

1931-2019

Round Top, Texas

Grover Lee Roy Hillbolt, 88, passed away, peacefully surrounded by his family on Tuesday,

May 14, 2019 in Austin.

Grover was born on March 24, 1931 in Sierra Blanca, TX, the son of Frank and Betty (Johns) Hillbolt.

He married the love of his life, Charlotte (Barthelemy) Hillbolt on August 2, 1953 in Imperial, Texas. Grover and Charlotte have happily been wed for 65 years.

Grover proudly served his country in the United States Air Force.

He worked as an Engineer Systems Analysis Manager at IBM in Houston for 33 years. After his retirement from IBM, Grover owned and operated Round Top Real Estate in Round Top, TX.

Some of his hobbies included being an avid reader, with a special interest in Texas Ranger novels and biographies. Grover loved keeping up to date, and being well informed on political issues. He was involved with computers from the beginning of their development, and throughout the rest of his life was well versed.

He was known for his love of pecans. In fact, Grover would always keep a bowlful of pecans on the fireplace. He indulged from time to time in chocolates. Often times, Grover could be found sitting on the front porch of the farm drinking coffee, and watching his cows. He loved barbequing sausage on his deck, using his secret BBQ sauce recipe.

Grover loved people, and making them smile especially by telling someone a quick-witted joke. He was also an honest, even tempered, man. When Grover told someone something you could always count on his word being solid gold. His friends and family loved and trusted him dearly.

Grover is survived by his loving wife, Charlotte; one son, Frank Hillbolt of Round Top, TX.; and numerous other family members; along with a host friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and one brother, Frank James Hillbolt.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, May19, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Koenig-Belvill Funeral Home & Cremations in La Grange. Family will receive friends from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Funeral Services will be held at St. James Episcopal Church, 156 N. Monroe St. in La Grange at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, May 20, 2019. Burial will follow at the Florida Chapel Cemetery in Round Top, Texas 78954.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. James Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 507, La Grange, TX 78954; Gardenia E. Janssen Animal Shelter, 240 Svoboda Ln., La Grange, TX 78945; and Round Top Festival Institute, 248 Jaster Rd., Round Top, TX 78954.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Koenig - Belvill Funeral Home & Cremations, 208 W. Pearl, La Grange, Texas.