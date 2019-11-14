Home

Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home
6900 Lawndale Street
Houston, TX 77023
(713) 928-5141
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home
6900 Lawndale Street
Houston, TX 77023
Rosary
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
7:00 PM
Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home
6900 Lawndale Street
Houston, TX 77023
Service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home
6900 Lawndale Street
Houston, TX 77023
Graveside service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home
6900 Lawndale Street
Houston, TX 77023
Guadalupe Lara


1925 - 2019
Guadalupe Lara Obituary
Guadalupe T. Lara
1925-2019
Guadalupe (Lulu) Tristian Lara died peacefully at home on Monday, November 11, 2019. She was born on October 23, 1925 in Houston, Texas to Eufemio Tristian and Torivia Gutierrez Tristian. During WWII she went to work for the Navy Department in Washington, DC which she was very proud of having done so. She married Guadalupe M. Lara on September 16, 1947. In 1962, she started working for the Houston Police Department followed by the Health Department until she retired in 1987. She went to work for HISD administrative offices until she retired again in 2000. She loved her family and cherished her time with them. Mom loved to dance and do water aerobics until she was 90.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her brothers Pete, Bruno and Johnny Tristian and her beloved husband Guadalupe M. Lara. Survived by son, John Lara (Darsha) and daughter Rosalinda Robledo (Henry), grandson Henry Robledo, Jr., granddaughters Angela Lara, Barbara McCracken, Kim Sansores and Lisa Garcia, great grandchildren Elena Garcia, Aiden and Liam McCracken.
Visitation will be from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM, with a Rosary at 7:00 PM on Friday, November 15, 2019, in the Grand Chapel of Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home, 6900 Lawndale St, Houston, Texas 77023. Funeral Service will be on Saturday, November 16, 2019 from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM at Forest Park Lawndale with a Graveside Service at 1:00 PM.
Published in Houston Chronicle from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019
