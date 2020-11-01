Guenther E. Pfingsten1933-2020Guenther E. Pfingsten passed away October 24 at his home in Houston, following a brief illness. A Texas resident since 1955, Guenther was born September 3, 1933 in Bremen, Germany. Everyone who knew Guenther experienced his pride in his German heritage, as he was always eager to share his native culture with friends and family via traditional food and music. After serving in the United States Navy, Guenther earned U.S. citizenship and forged a successful 40-year career in the international cotton trade. Guenther also was widely known as a founding member of the Houston Saengerbund Soccer Club. He was an honorary 50-year member of the Houston Saengerbund, and an active member of the Houston Liederkranz. At home, Guenther could usually be found enjoying his back yard. To call his thumb "green" would be an understatement—loved ones will miss his gardening talent, and the happy folk tunes he whistled as he worked. Guenther is survived by the grateful family he always put first: his wife Irene; daughter Anja Borski (husband Brian); two sons, Bernd Scheffler (wife Victoria) and Rolf Scheffler (wife Katie); six grandchildren: Tyler, Roman, Adelaide, Sam, Hailey, and Nora; and sister Erika Schirm (husband Bruce). Guenther will be buried with military honors at the Houston National Cemetery. A gathering celebrating his remarkable life will be announced for a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Houston Liederkranz