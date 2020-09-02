Guillermo (Willie) Armando Ramirez
1926-2020
Guillermo (Willie) Armando Ramirez, 94, a sixty-three year resident of Houston, TX passed away on August 31, 2020 in Missouri City, TX. He was born on August 07, 1926 in Laredo, TX to Solomon and Leonila Ramirez. Willie served his country during WWII in the U.S. Navy, and a faithful member of The Masonic Lodge and worked for Brown and Root for 30 years.
Mr. Ramirez is preceded in death by his wife Ofelia Ramirez; parents Solomon and Leonila Ramirez; son Willie Ramirez and brother Benjamin Ramirez.
Guillermo is survived by his daughters Tessie Guinn, Rebecca Ramirez and husband Vahid Sadeghpour, Linda Muniz and husband Noe and Lorraine Clodfelter and husband Tim; sons Dick Ramirez and wife Marcella, George Ramirez and wife Lori and Arthur Ramirez and wife Barbara; sister Gloria Kopchala and husband Joseph; 13 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
There will be a Memorial Service Thursday, September 3, 2020, at 1:00p.m. in Crowder Funeral Home Chapel, 2422 Broadway, Pearland, TX. with his family officiating.
Memorials may be sent to ALS Foundation for Life, info@alsfoundation.org, and Alzheimer's Disease Research, BrightFocus Foundation
, BrightFocus
.org" target="_new" rel="nofollow">support.BrightFocus
.org.