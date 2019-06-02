|
Gunar K. Zagars, M.D.
1946-2019
Gunar Karl Zagars, M.D., passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019 in Houston, TX. He was born July 14, 1946 to the late Ludovika Koleda and Janis Aleksandris Zagars in Luneburg, Germany.
In 1968, graduated from the University of Sydney with the degree of Bachelor of Science (Medicine):B.Sc.(Med). In 1971, graduated from the same university with a degree in medicine (Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery: M.B., B.S.). Dr. Zagars married the love of his life Sue Carol Craig in 1974. In 1984, they moved to Houston, TX where he accepted a position at M.D. Anderson Cancer Center as a Radiation Oncologist.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Sue Carol Zagars and son, Julian Zagars. Dr. Zagars is survived by his daughter, Belinda Zagars; son, Edward Zagars; grandchildren, Josephine, Gabriella, Andrew, Paul, and Ephraim.
Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 AM, Monday, June 3, 2019 at Earthman Bellaire Funeral Home, 4525 Bissonnet St., Bellaire, TX. Interment will follow at Glenwood Cemetery.
Published in Houston Chronicle on June 2, 2019