Services Memorial Oaks Funeral Home 13001 Katy Fwy Houston , TX 77079 (281) 497-2210 Graveside service 9:30 AM Memorial Oaks Cemetery Memorial service 10:00 AM Pines Presbyterian Church

1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Gus Edward Cezeaux, Jr.

1935-2019

Dr. Gus Edward Cezeaux passed away peacefully in the evening of Sunday, June 16th, 2019 at the Colonial Oaks Memory Care facility in West Houston at the age of 83. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Mary Catherine Cezeaux, son and daughter-in-law, James and Kimberly Cezeaux, sons Thomas Cezeaux and Robert Cezeaux, daughter Patricia Cezeaux, and grandchildren Emily, Alex and Ethan, In-laws Wilmer and Rita Anderson, Robert Anderson, and Bertie Allison, cousins Lee and Laura Slataper, and an extended family of cousins, nieces, and nephews. He will also be missed by his loving companion dog, Cassie. Gus is preceded in death by his parents Gus and Ione Cezeaux, many aunts and uncles including Eugene and Jessamine Slataper. Gus was born in Humble, TX on October 5, 1935. He graduated from Humble High School in 1954 before attending and graduating from Rice University in Houston in 1958 with a his undergraduate degree. He attended Medical School at Baylor College of Medicine and graduated in 1962. After an internship at Hermann Hospital, he completed residency in Anesthesia at Baylor College of Medicine. Gus proudly served two years in the Army Medical Corps at Walter Reed Hospital. Following his honorable discharge, Gus returned to Houston and joined the Anesthesia group at Methodist Hospital where he worked as a respected anesthesiologist until his retirement at the end of 2000. Gus had many interests throughout his life. He enjoyed helping coach his children's various sports teams while they were growing up. He loved the outdoors and loved being active. He also spent countless hours reading, listening to his favorite CD's, and working crossword and sudoku puzzles…always in pen! He was an avid runner and ran marathons in Boston, Houston, Galveston, and Louisiana. He was also part of two separate teams that ran a relay from Houston to Los Angeles in 1984 to celebrate the Summer Olympics and from Houston to New York in 1986 for the reopening of the Statue of Liberty. Later in life, he took up bicycling, rode the MS-150, and enjoyed many hours on the golf course. Dr. Cezeaux travelled throughout the country and the world with his wife and family. In addition, he travelled with groups of doctors as part of a surgical team to Russia, China, and Mexico. We want to thank all of the caregivers at Colonial Oaks Senior Living, Compassionate Companions of Houston, and Resolutions Hospice for their caring attention and service to Gus during the last four years of his life.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that contributions be made to one of the following: The Houston Methodist Foundation in support of the Nantz National Alzheimer Center or the Leading Medicine Excellence Fund. Donations may be sent to the Houston Methodist Hospital Foundation, PO Box 4384, Houston, TX 77210-4384 in memory of Dr. Gus Cezeaux or Pines Presbyterian Church, 12751 Kimberley Ln, Houston, TX 77024.

Graveside services will be held at Memorial Oaks Cemetery at 9:30 am on Friday, June 21st, 2019.

A memorial service and celebration of life will be held at Pines Presbyterian Church on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 10 a.m. Published in Houston Chronicle from June 19 to June 20, 2019