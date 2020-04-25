|
Gus John Zgourides passed away peacefully on April 22, 2020 after almost 90 years of zestful and joyful living. Gus was preceded in this life by his parents, John Zgourides and Anastasia ""Tacia"" Zgourides. He leaves behind his wife of 57 years, Barbara, and his children, Kelli Baer, John and Jennifer Zgourides, Dimitri and Bessie Zgourides, Nicholas Zgourides, and Christo and Karyn Zgourides. He also leaves behind his brother and sister-in-law, Ted and Katherine Zgourides. Gus has 10 grandchildren: John, Jason, Sarah, Gus (James), Bethany, Jacob, Constantine (Costa), Christiana, Ava, and Deacon. Gus has two great-grandchildren, Violette and Matthew. Gus has many nieces, nephews, and godchildren - too many to name here - and he loved them dearly.
Gus grew up and lived in Houston for his entire life. He attended Stephen F. Austin High School, Rice University, and the University of Texas School of Law. During his lifetime, Gus served God, his family, and the community as a dear husband, father, grandfather, teacher, and friend. Gus was a legendary trial lawyer, practicing law throughout Texas from 1955 until just few years ago. In his golden years, he served as a mediator, sowing peace where there had been discord.
Gus was an Orthodox Christian, and he served and loved God and the Church. In his honor, the family wants to have a huge celebration of his life and love. Because Gus passed away during this time of pandemic, his funeral will be limited to only ten people. Sadly, many of those who loved him cannot attend - not even his brother or his grandchildren. In lieu of ﬂowers, Gus would want any donations in his memory to be made to St. Basil the Great Greek Orthodox Church, 1100 Eldridge Pkwy, Houston, Texas, 77077. Once the pandemic has eased, the family will have traditional Orthodox Trisagion memorial services and plans to invite everyone who loved Gus.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 25, 2020