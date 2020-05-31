Gus Alex Kanakis1926-2020Gus Alex Kanakis entered into eternal rest on May 30, 2020, just two days shy of his 94th birthday. A native Houstonian, Gus was born on June 1, 1926 at St. Joseph's Hospital. He served his country during World War II in the Pacific theater on the island of Saipan in 1944, where he was a petty office for the Navy, and was honorably discharged in 1946. He married Elizabeth Helen Chalas on September 11, 1955.Gus retired as the head of the City of Houston Department of Real Estate in 1983, capping a 30-year career with the City, rising through the ranks and serving under seven Houston mayors: Holcombe, R. Hofheinz, Cutrer, Welch, F. Hofheinz, McConn and Whitmire. He directed a staff of 85 and bought land for both the George R. Brown Convention Center as well as George Bush Intercontinental Airport.Gus was an active member of the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral and was one of the founding fathers behind The Original Greek Festival, which is a Houston institution. He served in the church since boyhood and up until recently was an usher for the cathedral. Gus enjoyed being part of the Greek community here and watching both it and the city grow as the years went by.Gus was also a 60-year member of the Reagan Chapter of the Freemasons Lodge, and also a member of the Order of A.H.E.P.A. for almost 60 years.In his leisure time, Gus loved to travel with his wife Elizabeth and took many memorable vacations with her to far-flung parts of the world. They were always together and never parted from each other's side, even until the very end.Gus leaves behind a long legacy of love, adventure and family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alex J. Kanakis and Angeline Kanakis, his brothers Nick and Joseph, and his beloved first-born grandson Michael Kaitson. His surviving family includes his wife of 65 years Elizabeth, his daughters Patti and Angie, his son Alex, his son-in-law Chris Kaitson, his sister Mary Minas, his grandchildren Katherine and Dean Kaitson, and many nieces and nephews.A visitation will be held at 9 a.m. on Thursday, June 4th at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Houston. A funeral service will follow at 10 a.m.In lieu of flowers, an A.H.E.P.A. scholarship memorial fund will be set up in his name. Donations may be sent to the A.H.E.P.A. Educational Foundation, care of the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 3511 Yoakum, Houston, TX 77006. "May his memory be eternal."