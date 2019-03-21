Gustavo Alejandro Herrera

1988-2019

Born November 9, 1988, in Houston, Texas. Passed away peacefully on March 9, 2019, at age 30, surrounded by family and friends after a brief battle with cancer.

Gustavo had a passion for learning throughout his life and wholeheartedly believed that by putting good into the world, it is possible to inspire other people to do good, and thus make the world a better place.

Gustavo graduated with Honors from Bellaire High School in 2007, where he excelled academically and artistically in Debate, the Honor Society, and as a drummer in jazz band. He graduated from Rice University in 2011 and during his tenure served as Sid Richardson Chief Justice, and Officer for the National Society of Collegiate Scholars.

Gustavo's greatest gifts to the world were his enormous heart, unwavering integrity, fierce loyalty, and his commitment to the people in his life whom he cared about and who cared for him. His caring nature and unconditional support is what led to him forming such long lasting friendships and deep personal connections. His ability to maintain friendships, despite the passage of time or physical distance, was one of his most admirable virtues.

Gustavo joins his mother Gilda in Heaven. Gustavo leaves behind his father, Jose Gustavo, sister Alexis, and brother Zachary, Grandparents John and Lupe Salazar (who lovingly called him "Gusty Bear"), many aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, and his dogs Luke and Mattie.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 23rd, from 9AM to 11AM, with services to follow.