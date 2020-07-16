1/
Gwendolyn Davis
1962 - 2020
Gwendolyn Elaine Davis
1962-2020
Gwendolyn Elaine Davis was born on May 26, 1962. Gwen, as she was affectionately known, by many of her friends, was very giving and undeniably devoted to her children (Juroderick, Natasha, Adrian, and Lena). She also displayed great loyalty to her employer (TruGreen Chemlawn 19yrs). She leaves behind her mother, Mattie Jackson of Houston; her father Raymond Dotson of Louisiana. Her siblings, Ricky and Ramon of Louisiana; Kevin, Floyd, and Marcus of Houston; and a number of nieces and nephews. She will truly be missed.



Published in Houston Chronicle on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Carl Barnes Funeral Home
746 W 22nd Street
Houston, TX 77008
713-869-4529
