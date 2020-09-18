1/1
Gwendolyn Graham
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gwendolyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gwendolyn Warner Graham
1943-2020
Gwendolyn Warner Graham, Former Principal of J. R. Reynolds Elementary, peacefully passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020. A walk-through visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 19, 2020. The Funeral Service will begin immediately after, at 11:08 a.m., adhering to COVID-19 guidelines. Both services will take place at Fourth Missionary Baptist Church, 2710 Webster, Houston, Tx 77004. Rev. Walter F. Houston, Pastor. Interment - Houston Memorial Gardens. The service will be streamed at: memorialstreamingservices.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Fourth Missionary Baptist Church
Send Flowers
SEP
19
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Fourth Missionary Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Leal Funeral Home - West Houston
11123 Katy Freeway
Houston, TX 77079
(713) 532-6939
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Leal Funeral Home - West Houston

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved