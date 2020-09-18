Gwendolyn Warner Graham
1943-2020
Gwendolyn Warner Graham, Former Principal of J. R. Reynolds Elementary, peacefully passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020. A walk-through visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 19, 2020. The Funeral Service will begin immediately after, at 11:08 a.m., adhering to COVID-19 guidelines. Both services will take place at Fourth Missionary Baptist Church, 2710 Webster, Houston, Tx 77004. Rev. Walter F. Houston, Pastor. Interment - Houston Memorial Gardens. The service will be streamed at: memorialstreamingservices.com
.