Gwendolyn Luman

Gwendolyn Luman Obituary
Gwendolyn Dee Knotwell Luman
1941-2020
Gwendolyn Dee Knotwell Luman of Tomball passed away on January 28th, 2020. Gwen was born on February 28th,1941 in Encampment, WY. She is survived by her husband, Jim Luman; her daughter, Christina Brennan & husband John; her son, Wes Caywood & wife Amy; 6 grandchildren.
A celebration of life service will be held at Cypress-Fairbanks Funeral Home on February 29th at 2 pm. Please see full obituary at www.cyfairfunerals.com
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 24, 2020
