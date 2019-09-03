|
Gwendolynn Loyce Warkentin
1942-2019
Our beloved Gwen joined our Lord and Savior on August 29, 2019. We're sure she is showing Norwich Terriers, playing with Flamingos and bringing laughter to her Heavenly Home.
Gwen was born May 19, 1942 to Clarence and Tessie Hailey in Port Arthur, Texas. She moved to Nederland in 1954 attending Nederland Jr. & Sr. High, graduating in 1960. She attended Lamar University and was a member of the Cardinal Marching Band.
Gwen moved to Houston in 1975, and In 1977 met the love of her life, Robert "Bob" Warkentin on a scuba diving trip to Cozumel. They fell in love at once. It was a dynamite, fun-filled and incredible love affair. They married Sept. 7, 1985. She assisted Bob in their business, Southern Nikonos Service Center which allowed them to travel to scuba diving locations throughout the Caribbean and Pacific conducting repair workshops on the Nikonos underwater camera and enjoying diving too! . She and Bob loved to travel and have enjoyed many Cruises.
On one dive trip, Gwen became enamored with Flamingos, and amassed a large Flamingo sculpture collection for HER back yard garden which she transformed into a beautiful tropical floral garden surrounding a fish pond, fountains, and trees. She spent hours outside in her soothing, healing garden thanking God for its beauty and her life.
Gwen fell in love with Norwich Terriers which she raised, bred, trained and showed and earned many championships. She was an active member/fficer in the Lone Star Norwich Terrier Club.
Cooking was another of Gwen's talents. Bob bragged to all; "She can make concrete taste good."
Gwen is preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Tressie Hailey, daughter in law, Heather, and sister, Gloria. She is survived by her husband of 34 years,, Bob Warkentin, sisters Clarissa (and Steve) Streetman and Frances Boutin (with her partner Ken Erickson).
Gwen's family and friends are invited to celebrate Gwen's life at Forest Park Westheimer Funeral Home, 12800 Westheimer Rd., Houston, TX 77077. On Tuesday, September 3, 2019, Visitation will begin at 1:00 pm and her Memorial Service will be at 2:00 pm.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 3, 2019