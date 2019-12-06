|
H. Wayne Blalock Jr.
1950-2019
H. Wayne Blalock Jr. Born in Texarkana Arkansas on July 25 1950. The Angels descended from Heaven and took him home on December 3, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents H.W. Blalock Sr and Eva Nell Blalock. He is survived by his 5 sons. David Wayne Blalock and fiance Angelique Lane, Christopher Kyle Blalock and wife Melanie Blalock, Jobe Gwin and wife Brandi Gwin, Joshua Ray Gower, Brooks Austin Blalock and fiance Whitney Barnes. Also surviving are are 7 grandchildren, Caitlyn Blalock, Camryn Blalock, Micah Galvan, Mia Galvan, Maddie Galvan, Peyton Blalock, Prestynn Blalock, Jackson Gower, Lily Gower.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 6, 2019