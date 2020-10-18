1/1
Hagan Darwin Joyner of Houston passed away on October 9, 2020 at the age of 88. He was born in San Antonio, TX on June 6th. Hagan is preceded in death by his wife, Betty (2016), and would have been married for 62 years. He graduated from high school in Dallas, Texas, attended college at University Texas in Austin with a petroleum engineer degree and served in the U.S. Air Force retiring as a Captain. While stationed at Donaldson Air Force Base in Greenville, SC where he met Betty. He is survived by his son Mark B. Joyner and wife Anita; grandchildren: Jeremy, Wesley & Paige Joyner and husband Mark Garcia; great granddaughters April and Ariel. Also, Hagan had two step grandchildren Amy Gorham and husband Justin; Paul Sesar and wife Tania: and three step great grandchildren Ignatius, Amos and Dominic Gorhum.
Hagan had several jobs in his life starting with delivering the Dallas Morning News, lifeguard, and was a petroleum engine with Conoco (35 years), Collarini and Southwestern Energy Company. He was a member of St. Cyril of Alexandria Catholic Church for 45 years.
The family of Hagan would like to give a big thanks to the loving care of Treemont Health Care and Vantage Hospice.
A memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at St. Cyril of Alexandria Catholic Church, 10503 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77042.



Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
St. Cyril of Alexandria Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Klein Funeral Home - Tomball
1400 West Main
Tomball, TX 77375
281-351-7233
Memories & Condolences
October 16, 2020
Mr. Joyner was a true man of faith. He looked forward to attending the Communion Service the Legion of Mary at St. Cyril of Alexandra Catholic Church led on Saturday mornings at Treemont. I pray for the repose of your soul.
Sandra Newton
Friend
October 15, 2020
God Bless you, Mr. Joyner. I pray for your eternal glory with our Lord. Oh, and thanks for raising such a fine son. The peace and joy Mark brings w/ him is awesome to see.
Dave Everest
Friend
