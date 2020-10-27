1/
Hagan Sullivan
Margaret Hagan Sullivan left us all way too soon. These words will never do her fire for life justice. Justice will never rectify her untimely passing. The universe is dimmer- but her star will remain. Born on January 9th, 1988, in Dallas, Texas, to Tim Sullivan and Mandy Proll, Margaret Hagan, affectionately known as Hagan, will never be forgotten and always remembered as rambunctious and lightning quick. Her set of skills knew no bounds- a people person, hardworking, dogged, sharp, swift, sweet, and larger than her 5'7" frame - the woman took life by the bull's big horns. She is survived by her parents, brother Gus, sister Inge, best friends, and her boyfriend Ryan. After spending her senior year of college in Spain, and graduating from Vanderbilt, Hagan took on New York City. A part of the startup generation- it's safe to say- Hagan was a startup of her own. Her accomplishments, accolades, and influence, personally and professionally, are impossible to list. Avidly athletic, passionately purposeful, radiantly beautiful, exceptionally educated. Bilingual, she was the triple-double of our hearts. Hagan's most recent years were spent traveling with her one true love, RB, working countless hours to deliver quality work she and her peers and partners could be proud of, and enriching the lives of those who were lucky enough to cross her path. Hagan will forever be missed but will always remain in our hearts.

Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 27, 2020.
