Memorial service
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Hal Brown Obituary
Harold H Brown
1944-2019
Harold Henry Brown Jr. "Hal" 74 of Spring Tx passed away on April 10th surrounded by his family. Hal is survived by his wife Debbie of 17 yrs, son Jason and wife Angie, daughters Katie, Tisha, Tara and husband Randy, Marissa, grandsons Grayson, Kyle and Aidan, granddaughter Ava, sister Pam and brothers, Gary and Wayne. He was preceded by his parents, Harold and Ruth Ann Brown.
Hal was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend to everyone. He will be remembered by his great sense of humor and always made a lasting impression on anyone he met.
Hal loved sports, especially golf. He spent a lot of his free time playing golf and being involved with all of his children's activities.
The family would like to extend their sincerest gratitude to everyone who called and lifted them up in prayer during this difficult time.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, April 17th at 11:00am at Salem Lutheran Church located at 22601 Lutheran Church Road, Tomball, TX 77377. Reception will follow service.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 15, 2019
