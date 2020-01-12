|
|
Hal Dean Smith
1925-2020
Hal D. Smith, of Houston, passed away on January 10, 2020, 13 days shy of his 95th birthday. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Earthman Resthaven Funeral Home, 13102 North Freeway, Houston. Visitation will be held at the funeral home one hour prior to the services. Hal is preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Reba; his parents, Albert and Montie Bird Smith; and his brother, Lynn Smith. He is survived by his two children, Peggy Jackson and Larry Smith; two grandchildren, David A. Jackson (along with his wife Shawna) and Vanessa Jackson; and two great-grandchildren, David R. Jackson and Joseph Jackson -- all of whom reside in Houston. He also is survived by his sister, Betty Jo Smathers of Raymond, Mississippi. Hal grew up in Greeneville, Tennessee. Immediately after high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy where, during World War II, he served as a pharmacist's mate first class in the Pacific theater. He then attended college on the G.I. Bill. After graduating from the University of Tennessee with a degree in transportation, he and Reba, also a University of Tennessee graduate, moved to Dallas after watching the Vols defeat the University of Texas in the Cotton Bowl. Interestingly, all of their children and grandchildren became Longhorns. A few years later, the family moved to Houston where he resided in the same house for the last 65 years of his life. He worked in numerous supervisory positions in the trucking industry. Like many of his generation who grew up on a farm, Hal was extremely mechanical and even in his 90s was repairing things, especially his cars and those of members of his family. He went many years without missing church on Sunday and for the last several decades was a member of Memorial Baptist Church (currently in Spring, Texas).
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 12, 2020