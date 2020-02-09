|
Hallie Jane Burke
1924-2020
Hallie Jane Burke was born January 26, 1924 in Houston, Texas. She passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on February 5, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Robert G. Burke, mother Hallie Hascall and father Dudley Hascall. Her beautiful life will be forever cherished in the lives of her children; daughter Melissa Salyer and husband Rick Salyer, son Tim Burke and wife Julie Burke; grandchildren Lauren and Blair Bundy, Amy and Jason Velasquez, Katelyn and Taylor May, Tim Burke and Robert Burke; great-grandchildren Sloane Velasquez, Hallie Velasquez and Beau Bundy.
Jane graduated from Lamar High School in Houston, received her bachelor's degree from Texas Women's University and her master's degree from the University of Houston. During her early years Jane was an accomplished pianist who performed in homes and concerts throughout the Houston area. She was a dedicated and beloved teacher for 33 years who served as a music and classroom teacher in the Houston and Spring Branch School Districts. She received numerous teaching awards throughout her career. Jane and Bob were members of Memorial Drive Christian Church for many years. Jane was an active member of Delta Kappa Gamma and served as the first President of her Chapter. After retirement, Jane enjoyed traveling the world with her husband Bob; however, the joy of her life was spending time with her children and grandchildren and watching them grow into successful adults. Jane was a people person. No one was ever able to make you feel as special as Jane did. Her face would light up the second that people she loved walked into a room. Jane always enjoyed good friends and had an open home and heart for anyone that needed it. She was a giving, selfless person who centered her life around relationships and taking care of others. For the past ten years Jane lived at Buckner Parkway Village where she was lovingly cared for by her family and caregivers, Alisa, Cheryl, and Margaret. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother and friend. Our family was blessed to always receive her unconditional love. Jane will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her.
A visitation with family & friends for Jane will be held Monday, February 10, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Memorial Oaks Funeral Home, 13001 Katy Freeway, Houston, TX 77079. A funeral service will occur Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Memorial Oaks Funeral Home with committal service to follow.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jane's memory may be made to Memorial Drive Christian Church, 11750 Memorial Drive Houston, Texas 77024 or Delta Kappa Gamma, Lambda Alpha Chapter Lambda Alpha Grant In Aid, 2100 Tanglewood Unit 14, Houston , Texas 77063.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 9, 2020