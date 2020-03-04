Home

Services
Memorial Oaks Funeral Home
13001 Katy Fwy
Houston, TX 77079
(281) 497-2210
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Memorial Oaks Funeral Home
13001 Katy Fwy
Houston, TX 77079
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
The Chinese Baptist Church

Han Jack Joe Jr.


1942 - 2020
Han Jack Joe Jr. Obituary
Han Jack Joe, Jr
1942-2020
Han Jack Joe, Jr. passed away on February 26, 2020, at the age of 77 years, surrounded by his family. He was born in Vicksburg, MS to Han Jack Joe, Sr., and Gwan Lon Wong on June8, 1942. Jack, as he was affectionately known, grew up with his three siblings William, Kirkdell, and Howard in Rolling Fork, MS.
Jack attended the University of Houston until he was drafted into the Army. During his service, Jack earned a good conduct medal, expert marksman ship badge, and National Defense Service medal. He rose to the rank of Specialist 5. After his time in the military, Jack met and married Irene Ong, his bride for 52 years. Their daughter, Erica K. Joe, completed their family. Jack made a career with Chase Bank, formerly Texas Commerce, where he over saw the computer security system.
In Jack's free time, he enjoyed playing poker and loved watching sports. He is very well known in the Chinese community as he held multiple positions on boards and as president in various organizations. The organizations include The Chinese Professional Club (CPC), Chinese American Citizen Alliance (CACA), Texas Asian Republican Club (TARC), Miss Chinatown, Association of Chinese Organization of Houston, and Dance Asia America Academy.
Visitation for Jack, will be held at Memorial Oaks Funeral Home on Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 5-8PM. The funeral service will be conducted at The Chinese Baptist Church on March 6, 2020 at 11 AM with a graveside to follow.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 4, 2020
