Houston Jewish Funerals
5455 Dashwood St.
Bellaire, TX 77401
(713) 666-0257
Memorial service
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
2:30 PM
JB Greenfield Chapel, Congregation Beth Yeshurun
4525 Beechnut St.
Hannah Berkman


11,1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Hannah Berkman Obituary
Hannah Florence "Flo" Berkman
1927-2019
Hannah Florence "Flo" Berkman,born October 11,1927, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 3 in Houston, Texas. Born in Marshall, she graduated from the University of Texas with a bachelor's degree in Journalism.
Flo was the first female sports reporter for the Victoria Advocate. After receiving her teaching certificate, she taught school in Corpus Christi and then Houston. Set up on a blind date, she met Maurice Berkman, from Simonton, Texas and they were married June 24, 1956. Inseparable for more than 62 years, they lived in Simonton and worked side by side at the H. Berkman & Co. grocery until their retirement and subsequent move to Houston.
In addition to their devotion to each other, they were also devoted to bettering their community. Flo was active in many civic organizations and was honored by Ft. Bend County Child Protective Services Board through the creation of the "Flo Berkman Award", given to the outstanding CPS volunteer each year in the county.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Debbie and Steve Roosth, Tyler, and Stephen and Andi Berkman, Houston. The lights of her life were her grandchildren, Brian and Julie Roosth and Douglas Berkman. She is also survived by her sister Louise Leve, Jacksonville Florida and her brothers and sisters in law Ralph & Alice Berkman and Betty & Leonard Traines, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by parents Sadie and Sam Feit, her sister, Gertrude Yancey, brothers-in-law George Yancey and Warren Leve and sister-in law Jean Berkman.
On Tuesday March 5th, following a private internment, a memorial service will be held at 2:30 in the JB Greenfield Chapel, Congregation Beth Yeshurun, 4525 Beechnut St.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Fort Bend Rainbow Room or Hadassah.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 5, 2019
