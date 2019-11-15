|
|
Harold Weldon Blair
1941-2019
Harold Weldon Blair, 78, passed away Friday, November 8, 2019. Harold was born in Houston, Texas on September 3, 1941 to Weldon Travis Blair and Maurine Reeves Blair. He was a lifelong resident of Houston and was loved by many friends, fellow workers and family members. Harold is survived by his loving and beloved wife Brenda Boyd Blair, children Rachael Petro, Dlorah Waite and Damon Blair, twin brother Jerry Blair, sister Marilyn Davis and numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews. The funeral service is scheduled for 10:00 AM Saturday, November 16, 2019 at the Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 15, 2019