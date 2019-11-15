Home

POWERED BY

Services
Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home
6900 Lawndale Street
Houston, TX 77023
(713) 928-5141
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home
6900 Lawndale Street
Houston, TX 77023
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Harold Blair
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold Blair


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harold Blair Obituary
Harold Weldon Blair
1941-2019
Harold Weldon Blair, 78, passed away Friday, November 8, 2019. Harold was born in Houston, Texas on September 3, 1941 to Weldon Travis Blair and Maurine Reeves Blair. He was a lifelong resident of Houston and was loved by many friends, fellow workers and family members. Harold is survived by his loving and beloved wife Brenda Boyd Blair, children Rachael Petro, Dlorah Waite and Damon Blair, twin brother Jerry Blair, sister Marilyn Davis and numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews. The funeral service is scheduled for 10:00 AM Saturday, November 16, 2019 at the Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harold's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -