Harold David and Carolyn Cox Hooper
1976-2018
Graveside services will be held Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Earthman Resthaven Cemetery at 10:00am with visitation and reception following. David was born February 22, 1943 in Houston to H.D. and Constance Hooper; he graduated Jefferson Davis High School (1962) and passed away on January 18, 2019 in Wooster, Ohio. Carolyn was born November 11, 1938 in Longview to Leonard Alford and Annie Louise Cox. She graduated Milby High School (1957) and earned an Associate degree from Massey Business School (1961) and passed away March 9, 2018 in Wooster, Ohio. David and Carolyn were married nearly 42 years beginning November 23, 1976. They will be deeply missed by their children, Georgianne (James) Maurer, Terry (Wayne) Dickinson, and Kimberly Hooper; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren, all of Texas and David's sister Kay (Clark) McLellan of Louisiana. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 11, 2019
