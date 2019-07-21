Services Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Christ Presbyterian Church New Braunfels , TX View Map Resources More Obituaries for Harold Edge Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Harold L. Edge

1933 - 2019 Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email Harold Lee Edge

1933-2019

Harold Edge, 86, of New Braunfels, TX joined his precious savior in Heaven on June 12, 2019.

Harold was born on Feb. 4, 1933 to Monroe Lee and Aline Nellie (Daigle) Edge in Houston, TX, where he spent his early years.

A life-long Aggie fan, Harold graduated from Texas A&M with two engineering degrees. More significantly, after graduation he married the love of his life, Geri Morgan, in June of 1956.

The driving force in Harold's life was his relationship with Christ. He was a dedicated Christian who loved the Lord. Putting faith into action, Harold and Geri always found ways to serve in the church, in Bible Study Fellowship and in their local community. Harold said that during his life, at every turn, God guided his footsteps.

In 1957 Harold and Geri first settled in Houston where he began an illustrious business career. Highlights include working for Dresser Electronics as an engineering supervisor; working for Philco Ford on Mission Control at NASA during the Gemini and Apollo programs; working for Rockwell International on a new microelectronics business, becoming Vice President of Strategic Planning for Rockwell Corporate; and being elected Chairman of the Conference Board's Planning Council.

Business travel took Harold to many different countries and after their children left home, his wife Geri joined him. They loved traveling and seeing the world, especially after Harold retired in 1992.

After retirement they moved to their "dream home" on Canyon Lake, which was the ultimate, fun gathering place for family and friends!

Life was not without adversity and when Harold faced health issues and the loss of his beloved wife he would say, "God uses hard times to grow our faith and during times of adversity I've been closer to the Lord than at any other time, which is a blessing."

After Christ, Harold loved family, travel, and Aggie sports. In the past 16 years he got to enjoy season tickets, the new Kyle Field and taking many exciting trips with his children, grandchildren and extended family.

While health issues slowed him down physically, Harold always found God given purpose in life. He was an inspiration to all he met and we feel the loss of his wise, loving, presence.

Harold will be greatly missed by his daughter, Cindy Edge and her fiancée Frank Spencer; son and daughter-in-love, Mike and Kristine Edge; son and daughter-in-love Steve and Kelly Edge; and his three grandchildren, Matthew, Meagan and Sarah Edge, who knew him as "Pappy."

He is also survived by his brother and sister-in-love Bill and Beverly Edge; sister and brother-in-love, Mitzi and Clarence Simpson; and many nieces and nephews.

There will be a Celebration of Life service for Harold at 2 p.m. on Sat., July 27, 2019 at Christ Presbyterian Church, in New Braunfels, Texas. Published in Houston Chronicle on July 21, 2019 Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries