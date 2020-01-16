|
Harold Sylvester Lawson
1924-2020
Harold Sylvester Lawson, age 95, passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020 surrounded by his loved ones. He was born in West Virginia on March 4, 1924, the youngest of 9 children.
He served in the United States Navy from 1942 until 1951. After his military service, Harold worked for Southwestern Bell for over 30 years and actually installed telephones at NASA. Harold was a long time resident of Friendswood and was a founding member of the Friendswood Methodist Church. He started polka dancing in the 1970's and was instrumental in starting a polka club in the Houston area. He entertained his grandkids with origami and animals made with handkerchiefs.
Harold was predeceased by his first wife Florence Gaeke Lawson, daughters Sandra Lawson Pyle and Jo Ann Lawson Davis.
He is survived by his wife of 38 years Mary Lou Shores Lawson, daughter Susan Lawson Russell and husband Jim, stepdaughter Linda Turcotte and husband Joe. Grandchildren Kristi Pyle DeRubeis and husband Jim, Kathi Pyle Phan and husband Long, Trevor Davis and wife Jeni, Kevin Davis and wife Jessica, Denise Insall Roberts and husband Bryan, and Dennis Garza. Great grandchildren Lauren Garza Johnson and husband Ryan, Bodey Davis, Harli Jo Davis, Evan Phan, Aidan Phan, Keira Phan, Kaia Phan, Jaxson Roberts, and Caiden Roberts. Great great granddaughter Griffin Johnson. Niece Yvonne Lawson Blevins. Sons-in-law Alan Davis and George Pyle and wife Joyce.
Pallbearers are George Pyle, Jim DeRubeis, Long Phan, Joe Turcotte, Dennis Garza, Bryan Roberts and Evan Phan. The Polka Club will serve as Honorary Guard.
Services will be held Saturday, January 18, at Forest Park East, 21620 Gulf Freeway, League City, Texas. Visitation will be 12:00 to 2:00. Service is at 2:00 with Rev. David Miller officiating. Graveside service will follow.
A memorial dance in Harold's honor will be held February 1, 2020 featuring Mollie B & SqueezeBox. SPJST Lodge 88, 1435 Beall St., Houston TX. 77008 (713) 869-5767
The family would like to thank the medical staff of UTMB Clear Lake Campus for their care and support and the AMED Hospice staff.
In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the in memory of Harold Lawson.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 16, 2020