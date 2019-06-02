Harold Lee Ogden

1937-2019

Harold Lee Ogden, 81, passed away in Houston, Texas, on May 24, 2019. Born on July 2, 1937, in Wink, Texas, to John Bennett Ogden and Hazel Smith Ogden, he spent most of his years in Houston, where he graduated from Spring Branch High School. With a degree in business from Texas A &M, then a Jurisprudence Doctorate from the University of Texas, he worked for Mayor Lewis Cutrer, became a prosecutor in the Houston City Courts, and became an associate with the Fouts and Moore law firm.

In 1965 he arrived at his treasured job as Corporate Attorney, Corporate Secretary, Vice President, General Counsel and finally Senior Vice President and General Counsel of Transocean, Ltd., the world's largest drilling company.

Harold enthusiastically traveled the world. He passionately researched genealogy. He dearly loved his children.

Although assailed by Lewy Body Dementia at the end of his life, his bright eyes rarely dimmed, his ready smile graced each day, and his charming sense of humor continued to entertain all around him.

Visitation will be at Memorial Oaks Funeral Home, 13001 Katy Freeway, Houston, Texas, on Monday, June 3, 2019, at 1 p.m. with a funeral service to follow at 2 p.m. Donations be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Road, S.W., Lilburn, GA 30047 (www.lbda.org). Published in Houston Chronicle on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary