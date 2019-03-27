Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mabrie Memorial Mortuary
5000 Almeda Road
Houston, TX 77004
(713) 942-7673
Lying in State
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Mabrie Memorial Mortuary
5000 Almeda Road
Houston, TX 77004
View Map
Wake
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church
3926 Wheeler Ave.
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church
3926 Wheeler Ave.
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church
3926 Wheeler Ave.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Harold Mullins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. Harold Mullins Sr.


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dr. Harold Mullins Sr. Obituary
Dr. Harold Mullins, Sr.
1933-2019
Harold Mullins, Sr. was born in Fairfield, Alabama February 8, 1933 to Nona and Hugh Mullins. Early in his life Dr. Harold Mullins knew he was interested in becoming a doctor. He was an honor graduate from Morehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia in 1954. After graduation, he served two years in the U. S. Army and spent one year attending Atlanta University with a concentration in Chemistry. He graduated from Meharry Medical College in Nashville Tennessee in 1961.
Upon moving to Houston in 1966, Harold and his family joined Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church. Dr. Mullins was ordained a Deacon in 1985. He served as a regent on the Board of Trustees of the College of Biblical Studies of Houston, Texas, was a member of the Houston Medical Forum of the National Medical Association and was a Life member of the Harris County Medical Society. His Fraternity is Phi Beta Sigma and he was a member of the Post-graduate Professional Fraternity, Sigma Pi Phi, Nu Boule-Houston.
He practiced internal medicine for 35 years with the Lockwood Professional Group. He retired from the private practice in 2001. He served as Medical Director of the Texas Southern University Health Clinic for four years through 2014. He was preceded in death by his parents Hugh and Nona Mullins and his two brothers Herman Mullins and Hugh Mullins.
Dr. Mullins' life will be celebrated at Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church, 3926 Wheeler Ave, Friday, March 29th,10 AM. He will lie in state in the Rose Chapel of Mabrie Memorial Mortuary, Thursday, March 28th from 12 Noon to 4:30 PM. Evening service will follow beginning at 6 PM - 8 PM at Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church where the family will be present to receive extended family and friends.
He is survived by his wife Laura L. Mullins. (Married 63 years), his daughter Allison D. Mullins and his sons Harold Mullins, Jr. (Judy C. Mullins), Eric D. Mullins (Annette L. Mullins), Anthony M. Mullins and Rodney A.M. Mullins (Sherene D. Mullins), his seventeen grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, and a hosts of nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now