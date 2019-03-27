Dr. Harold Mullins, Sr.

1933-2019

Harold Mullins, Sr. was born in Fairfield, Alabama February 8, 1933 to Nona and Hugh Mullins. Early in his life Dr. Harold Mullins knew he was interested in becoming a doctor. He was an honor graduate from Morehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia in 1954. After graduation, he served two years in the U. S. Army and spent one year attending Atlanta University with a concentration in Chemistry. He graduated from Meharry Medical College in Nashville Tennessee in 1961.

Upon moving to Houston in 1966, Harold and his family joined Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church. Dr. Mullins was ordained a Deacon in 1985. He served as a regent on the Board of Trustees of the College of Biblical Studies of Houston, Texas, was a member of the Houston Medical Forum of the National Medical Association and was a Life member of the Harris County Medical Society. His Fraternity is Phi Beta Sigma and he was a member of the Post-graduate Professional Fraternity, Sigma Pi Phi, Nu Boule-Houston.

He practiced internal medicine for 35 years with the Lockwood Professional Group. He retired from the private practice in 2001. He served as Medical Director of the Texas Southern University Health Clinic for four years through 2014. He was preceded in death by his parents Hugh and Nona Mullins and his two brothers Herman Mullins and Hugh Mullins.

Dr. Mullins' life will be celebrated at Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church, 3926 Wheeler Ave, Friday, March 29th,10 AM. He will lie in state in the Rose Chapel of Mabrie Memorial Mortuary, Thursday, March 28th from 12 Noon to 4:30 PM. Evening service will follow beginning at 6 PM - 8 PM at Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church where the family will be present to receive extended family and friends.

He is survived by his wife Laura L. Mullins. (Married 63 years), his daughter Allison D. Mullins and his sons Harold Mullins, Jr. (Judy C. Mullins), Eric D. Mullins (Annette L. Mullins), Anthony M. Mullins and Rodney A.M. Mullins (Sherene D. Mullins), his seventeen grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, and a hosts of nieces, nephews and other relatives. Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary