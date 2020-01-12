|
Harold W. "Hal" Smith
1930-2020
Harold Wayne "Hal" Smith, age 89 passed away in Columbus, Texas on January 9, 2020. He born in West Frankfort, Illinois on December 7, 1930.
Hal was an all-state football quarterback in high for two years and was offered 33 college football scholarships. His true love was baseball and he went on to play ten years in the Major League. Hal began his career just out of high school in 1949.
Hal played for the Baltimore Orioles in 1955, Kansas City Athletics from 1956-1959, Pittsburg Pirates in 1960, the Pittsburg Pirates World Champions in 1961, Houston Colt 45's from 1962-1963, Cincinnati Reds in 1964 and retired in 1965.
He is survived by his beloved wife Ann; his daughter Debbie Perkins; son Dan Smith; eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; one sister Joyce Flannery; two step-sons, DeGraaf Adams and Will Adams.
Hal was a member of the First Baptist Church of Columbus.
The highlight of Hal's career was in the 1960 World Series with the Pittsburg Pirates against the New York Yankees. Hal hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the eighth to put the Pirates ahead to help win the title.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the First Baptist Church in Columbus, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 367, Columbus, Texas 78934.
Online condolences may be given at www.hennekefuneralhome.com.
Henneke Funeral Home
979/732-2143
Columbus, Texas
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 12, 2020